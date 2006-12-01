How to Embed Google Video
This is just a follow up post on embedding video. I decided to use Google Video this time.
Systm Episode 1
Steps for uploading video:
1. Download the Google Video Uploader here.
2. Upload your video to your Google account.
3. Allow Google to verify your video.
Steps for adding video to website:
1. Go to the page the video is on and click the "Put on Site" link
2. Copy the code to your website.
Using Google video is nice because it generates all the code you need for adding the video, it stores the video on their server so you don't have to, and it already has a huge database of video that you can add to your site for free.
Enjoy
+MacMan
3 Comments:
Hi!
Found your blog tonite and I can tell I'll need it a lot!
About embedding video: spymac.com has a video i want to embed but its viewer is huge.
here is the script:
well ok, blogger won't let me paste the script here
but the url of the script is:
http://www.spymac.com/details/?1795521
i have tried monkeying with the size, which is fine, it works: but i lose the right side of the controller on the bottom.
this isn't that important but i like things neat.
thank you!
Hello,
Thanks for the informative video.
Post a Comment
