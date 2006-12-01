Systm Episode 1

This is just a follow up post on embedding video. I decided to use Google Video this time.1. Download the Google Video Uploader here.2. Upload your video to your Google account.3. Allow Google to verify your video.1. Go to the page the video is on and click the "Put on Site" link2. Copy the code to your website.Using Google video is nice because it generates all the code you need for adding the video, it stores the video on their server so you don't have to, and it already has a huge database of video that you can add to your site for free.Enjoy+MacMan