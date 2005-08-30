Skype
My eyes have been opened and I have seen the Skype. Skype is a free program that a person can use to chat over the internet. You can use skype as a fully functional VOIP service, or just use a headset and talk over the computer.
I said Skype was free, and it is for the most part. To be able to use more advanced features you have to pay, but the basic chat service is free.
Skype is basically an instant messenger for voice. Most IM clients support voice, but the quality of Skype is great! Just download skype, create an account, and add friends. It's simple.
You need a mike to use skype for what its intended. Any computer mike will do, but for really good sound quality invest in a nice headset. I bought the Logitech Internet Chat Headset and I Love it. Its comfortable, sounds great and its reasonably priced.
One thing Skype leaves out of the free version is an answering machine. This can easily be fixed by downloading SAM. Sam is a free, fully functional answering machine program that everyone who uses Skype should have.
Skype works on Mac and PC so don't worry about not cross platform compatibility.
Get Skype For Windows
Get Skype For Mac
Get Skype For Linux
Get Skype For PocketPC
Let me know if you get Skype set up, or are already using it.
+MacMan
12 Comments:
awesome post, i never knew this worked on other platforms than pc :p
You know i love the mac.
Also, thanks for the up on the headset. I have been lookin for a headset for xbox live, the standard ones are cheap. I dont think this one would hoook up to it tho, since it needs two plugs, but other than that...its good to know that the logitech one is better than decent.
good post.
Um, skype hype. I just want to point out that I am still not on your blog menu. What up with that. Frankly, I'm a little hurt. Go off and be a drum major, go get posted on Mom's blog, see if I care. Stay crazy busy like I know you are. Get my husband addicted to video games. go on! I dare you!
Maybe i'll talk to you later as long as you're still "escorting me:)"
luv sis
p.s. I agree with trevor. good post.
Have you tried Gizmo yet? (www.gizmoproject.com)
Gizmo's sound quality is even better than Skype's. In fact it has a lot of stuff free where Skype charges you (voicemail, etc.)
BTW, nice blog. I like Macs & fly fishing too!
http://bassbug.blogspot.com
Jay:
I have gizmo,but i havent tried it. As for the lack of voicemail, i use a free program called SAM for my skype voicemail needs.
+MacMan
MacMan, where can I find this SAM?
MacMan,
Isn't SAM made only for PCs? I didn't find a Mac version on their website. How are you using it with Mac?
Thanks, J
You're right. SAM is PC only. I looked for a OS X voicemail program, but had no luck. It looks like if you want voicemail on the mac, you are going to have to pay Skype for it.
+MacMan
I read this:
Vbuzzer is challenging the proprietary protocol many VoIP companies are using which has left users vulnerable to security holes, virus attack, memory leaks, abnormal port activities and paying for inferior quality.
Full report on vbuzzer site
Althrough most of voip companies like vbuzzer is not ready for mac, I believe there are tones of sip client on mac or even hardware IP phones. This is power of standard protocol. Skype is just a side walk and can not going long following it's way.
Post a Comment
<< Home