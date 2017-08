*Note: The image below will not update as it is a screenshot. The real widget updates every second.



You can now download the widget



UPDATE!You can now download the widget here . Its set up on the Konfabulator widget gallery.

Hi All! I just got through making a widget that counts down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until the release of Systm . This is a Konfabulator only widget.What is a widget? Its a small program usualy written in HTML and Javascript that is designed to do a simple task such as display the weather, a calender, to-do lists, clocks, etc. In order to work they need to be run in a program like Konfabulator or Dashboard ou'll need to download Konfabulator to run it. I'm going to make a Dashboard version soon for all you Tiger users out there.This is my 1st attempt at a widget, so any feedback will be most welcome.+MacMan