Systm Widget
Hi All! I just got through making a widget that counts down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until the release of Systm. This is a Konfabulator only widget.
*Note: The image below will not update as it is a screenshot. The real widget updates every second.
What is a widget? Its a small program usualy written in HTML and Javascript that is designed to do a simple task such as display the weather, a calender, to-do lists, clocks, etc. In order to work they need to be run in a program like Konfabulator or Dashboard.
UPDATE!
You can now download the widget here. Its set up on the Konfabulator widget gallery.
ou'll need to download Konfabulator to run it. I'm going to make a Dashboard version soon for all you Tiger users out there.
This is my 1st attempt at a widget, so any feedback will be most welcome.
+MacMan
