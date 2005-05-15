Search the 4 is Dead
If you remember, a little over a month ago I made a post about Yahgoohoogle and SearchThe4 as alternatives to the standard Google search. We'll, its been brought to my attention that SearchThe4 is dead. But, with its passing comes another site almost identical to it, only better.
Rjnsmith Search is a search engine that is basically SearchThe4 but with more options of search engines to use. The user has the option to use these search engines for general web searches.
|
Yahoo
Ice rocket
AllTheWeb
|
Ask Jeeves
Teoma
Lycos
Excite
|
WebCrawler
Vivisimo
MSN
Meta Crawler
Search.Com
Mamma
Dog Pile
These for images
|
Yahoo
Ditto
Picsearch
|
Alta Vista
Ice Rocket
Ask Jeeves
Alltheweb
|
WebCrawler
Object/Image
fotosearch
Meta Crawler
MSN
Mamma
Dog Pile
These for news
|
News.com
Google news
Market Watch
|
Fox News
ABC News
CNN
Daypop
|
NewsIndex
Poynter
PBS
Sky News
Reuters
World News
SlashDot.org
The Street
These for info
|
Answers
Dictionary
Onelook
|
Infoplease
about.com
Education W.
Encyclopedia
|
Encarta
bartleby
britannica
Bible
Merriam
libraryreference
reference.com
Thomson
Being able to pick from all these different search engines from different categories makes Rjnsmith Search a one stop shop
Also, Yagoohoogle might be going away. Its new site will be Twingine
Thanks to the Anonymous commenter for the link.
+MacMan
3 Comments:
Good link. I actually used it today to search for a particular word that I do not want coming up as a link to my blog. I think I may have the "all-clear" to go back to my spot. Thanks for the link.
Cool!
+MacMan
I changed the name from the rjnsmith search to splitsearch, the site is http://splitsearch.net :-) have a good time searching.
Post a Comment
<< Home