5.15.2005

Search the 4 is Dead

If you remember, a little over a month ago I made a post about Yahgoohoogle and SearchThe4 as alternatives to the standard Google search. We'll, its been brought to my attention that SearchThe4 is dead. But, with its passing comes another site almost identical to it, only better.

Rjnsmith Search is a search engine that is basically SearchThe4 but with more options of search engines to use. The user has the option to use these search engines for general web searches.

Yahoo
Ice rocket
AllTheWeb



Ask Jeeves
Teoma
Lycos
Excite
WebCrawler
Vivisimo
MSN
Google

Meta Crawler
Search.Com
Mamma
Dog Pile

These for images

Yahoo
Ditto
Picsearch

Alta Vista
Ice Rocket
Ask Jeeves
Alltheweb
WebCrawler
Object/Image
fotosearch
Google

Meta Crawler
MSN
Mamma
Dog Pile

These for news

News.com
Google news
Market Watch

Fox News
ABC News
CNN
Daypop
NewsIndex
Poynter
PBS
Sky News

Reuters
World News
SlashDot.org
The Street

These for info

Answers
Dictionary
Onelook

Infoplease
about.com
Education W.
Encyclopedia
Encarta
bartleby
britannica
Bible

Merriam
libraryreference
reference.com
Thomson

Being able to pick from all these different search engines from different categories makes Rjnsmith Search a one stop shop

Also, Yagoohoogle might be going away. Its new site will be Twingine

Thanks to the Anonymous commenter for the link.
+MacMan

posted by MacMan @ 5:14 PM   3 comments

3 Comments:

At 8:48 AM, Blogger Ozir said...

Good link. I actually used it today to search for a particular word that I do not want coming up as a link to my blog. I think I may have the "all-clear" to go back to my spot. Thanks for the link.

 
At 2:41 PM, Blogger MacMan said...

Cool!

+MacMan

 
At 6:06 PM, Blogger Ryan said...

I changed the name from the rjnsmith search to splitsearch, the site is http://splitsearch.net :-) have a good time searching.

 

