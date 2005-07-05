Google getting Hacked?!!
It's 5:50 CST and I cant get to google. It says "google.com cannot be found"
Is Google getting hacked, or are they just messing with their servers. We'll see.
Update:
Its back online. I wonder why it did that.
+MacMan
3 Comments:
Some people think it was a DNS problem. Read the rest here: http://amcptwo.blogspot.com/2005/05/was-google-down.html
nice blog. was looking for blog links about mac news, technology, etc. Googled for macintosh community bloggers but nothing comes up. Searched in yahoo, msn, and several other search engines... dmoz came back with 2 good links. For some reason i got a lot of fleetwood mac blog ..dunno what that is. anyway keep up the good work.
Thanx kjoker.
I've been pretty bad lately about updating the blog, but I've got some cool ideas about things to add. Hopefully I'll be able to get it going in the next week.
+MacMan
