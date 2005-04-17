Silhouette Guitar
Check out this awesome pic I took yesterday of the band Skitterwalk. (Well, not the band, but one of their guitars)
+MacMan
The best place for mac lovers and technology enthusiasts. Apple news, recent products, and general technology buzz is discussed here daily.
3 Comments:
Very cool!
Don't ya love it when you get a good one!
Hi,
This is an awesome picture. Could I use it on a poster to promote a local concert in Hong Kong?
My email is hsnoise@hkis.edu.hk. Please let me know ASAP if its cool if I use this shot.
Thanks.
Indy
Post a Comment
<< Home