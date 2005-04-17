d MacSpot: Silhouette Guitar

4.17.2005

Silhouette Guitar

Check out this awesome pic I took yesterday of the band Skitterwalk. (Well, not the band, but one of their guitars)

+MacMan

3 Comments:

At 9:06 AM, Blogger Wool Winder said...

Very cool!

 
At 3:00 PM, Blogger groovehouse said...

Don't ya love it when you get a good one!

 
At 4:17 AM, Anonymous Indy Shome said...

Hi,
This is an awesome picture. Could I use it on a poster to promote a local concert in Hong Kong?

My email is hsnoise@hkis.edu.hk. Please let me know ASAP if its cool if I use this shot.

Thanks.
Indy

 

