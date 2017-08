Scopetech just posted about the release date of Systm . It'c comming out 5/23/05 at 8PM PST. If you sign up for the newsletter you can download it 1 hour earlier. Systm is going to be similar to theBroken , but more like the old The Screen Savers. I can't wait!

Also in the way of TSS, Kevin Rose , and online technology content, This Week in Tech is a new PodCast put out by all the old TechTV guys. Robert , and Dvorak are all onboard on the project. The just released episode 5 today. TWIT was #1 on PodCast Alley this week, so check it out.The best way to enjoy TWIT, download some PodCast software. Then listen to it on your computer, iPod, non-iPod player, or cd.Mac - iPodderX Multi-Platform - iPodder +MacMan