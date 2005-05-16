d MacSpot: Google Store

5.16.2005

Google Store

Have you been to the Google Store yet?

Image hosted by Photobucket.com

I'm going to get this and iron www.MacSpot.Blogspot.com on the back

Oh the possibilities...
+MacMan

posted by MacMan @ 8:03 PM   2 comments

2 Comments:

At 8:12 PM, Blogger Ozir said...

Yet another great link... I never knew there was a Google store. Nice. I want one of those T's with my Blogger profile number printed on the front underneath the Blogger logo... like a prison number... that would be gangsta! LOL.

 
At 8:44 PM, Blogger MacMan said...

I find most of my links from digg.com. You should check it out. My left sidebar also shows other links I find on digg that I dont always write a whole article on.

+MacMan

 

