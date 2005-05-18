M1cr0sof7 S9e@k$ 1337
In February Microsoft published an article to parents on how to interpret "leetspeak" so that parents could understand what their kids were saying. The article is off the wall funny. Microsoft seems so serious in its presentation of the facts. Below are some excerpts from the article. The full article can be found here.
1. While it has many nicknames, information-age slang is commonly referred to as leetspeek, or leet for short. Leet (a vernacular form of "elite") is a specific type of computer slang where a user replaces regular letters with other keyboard characters to form words phonetically—creating the digital equivalent of Pig Latin with a twist of hieroglyphics.
2. Rules of grammar are rarely obeyed. Some leetspeekers will capitalize every letter except for vowels (LiKe THiS) and otherwise reject conventional English style and grammar, or drop vowels from words (such as converting very to "vry").
3. Non-alphanumeric characters may be combined to form letters. For example, using slashes to create "/\/\" can substitute for the letter M, and two pipes combined with a hyphen to form "|-|" is often used in place of the letter H. Thus, the word ham could be written as "|-|4/\/\."
4. The suffix "0rz" is often appended to words for emphasis or to make them plural. For example, "h4xx0rz," "sk1llz0rz," and "pwnz0rz," are plural or emphasized versions (or both) of hacks, skills, and owns.
Leet words of concern or indicating possible illegal activity:
"warez" or "w4r3z": Illegally copied software available for download.
"h4x": Read as "hacks," or what a malicious computer hacker does.
"pr0n": An anagram of "porn," possibly indicating the use of pornography.
"sploitz" (short for exploits): Vulnerabilities in computer software used by hackers.
"pwn": A typo-deliberate version of own, a slang term often used to express superiority over others that can be used maliciously, depending on the situation. This could also be spelled "0\/\/n3d" or "pwn3d," among other variations. Online video game bullies or "griefers" often use this term.
Other common leet words:
"kewl": A common derivation of "cool."
"m4d sk1llz" or "mad skills": Refers to one's own talent. "m4d"
"n00b," "noob," "newbie," or "newb": Combinations synonymous with
"w00t" or the smiley character \o/: An acronym that usually means
"roxx0rs" Used in place of "rocks," typically to describe something
"d00d": Replaces the greeting or addressing someone as a "dude."
"joo" and "u": Used instead of "you." This is also commonly written as
"ph": often replaces "f," as in "phear" for "fear" (as in "ph34r my
