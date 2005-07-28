Super Glue Monitor
Some guys super glued a CRT monitor to a wall and let anyone on the internet post a message to the screen. It's kinda fun just to see something you typed show up on a screen that you know thousands of other people are looking at. You HAVE to check it out.
+MacMan
3 Comments:
people keep typing lolololololol
this = totally awesome. I am one of those people trevor is laughing at. The funniest exchange I saw? someone types "my dog farted." someone else types "me too." WE type, "me 3."
m, it's too bad it's not 'in the air' anymore ;]
