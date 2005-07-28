d MacSpot: Super Glue Monitor

Links

Adagio Teas

MacSpot Feed

Powered by Blogger

Image hosted by Photobucket.com

-->

7.28.2005

Super Glue Monitor

Some guys super glued a CRT monitor to a wall and let anyone on the internet post a message to the screen. It's kinda fun just to see something you typed show up on a screen that you know thousands of other people are looking at. You HAVE to check it out.



+MacMan

posted by MacMan @ 5:44 PM   3 comments

3 Comments:

At 2:55 PM, Blogger Trevor said...

people keep typing lolololololol

 
At 10:24 PM, Blogger all_aglow said...

this = totally awesome. I am one of those people trevor is laughing at. The funniest exchange I saw? someone types "my dog farted." someone else types "me too." WE type, "me 3."

 
At 4:24 PM, Anonymous Anonymous said...

m, it's too bad it's not 'in the air' anymore ;]

 

Post a Comment

<< Home