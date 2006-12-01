How to Embed Quicktime Movies
All over the web I'm seeing more and more embedded video on websites. This is a really nice add-on that gives your site just a little more of the cool factor.
Steps:
1. Find a video. Any short quicktime movie will do. Remember, try to keep file size small.
2. Use this code on your website:
< src="sample.mov" width="320" height="256">< /embed>
(Remove the " " just before "embed" and before the "/embed" when copying and pasting.)
3. Replace "sample.mov" with your movie file (either absloute or relative URL)
4. Set height and width to desired values. (Add 16px to the height so that the play/pause controller will show up.)
That's It!
There are several varibles that can also be set such as autoplay and start time. Check out everything shown here and more at Apple's tutorial page.
+MacMan
If you want to download and save the embeded movies from a website, read my how to.
14 Comments:
I've actually wanted to know how to do this but never got around to researching it.
Great info. Thanks.
Great video.
Who is that group?
I want to get some iTunes by them.
Again, rock-awesome video.
They Might Be Giants
I have been unable to embed my video and do not understand what you mean here:
< src="sample.mov" width="320" height="256">< /embed>
(Remove the " " just before "embed" and before the "/embed" when copying and pasting.)
The code is wrong.
Here is the proper code:
http://www.kathymarks.com/archives/2005/09/embedding_windows_media_and_quicktime_video_on_a_web_page.html
OK so how did you get the quicktime into this blog? When I upload one it gets reformatted
This comment has been removed by the author.
The code is right, but it is missing the word 'embed' right before 'src' - it should read:
< embed src="sample.mov" width="320" height="256">< /embed>
(with the two spaces before 'embed' and '/embed' of course)
WITHOUT the two spaces before 'embed' and '/embed'
oops
If you don't want the movie to begin playing as soon as it loads, add
autoplay="false"
after
height="256"
but before
>
Dude ..!
u said...! we have to put quicktime link in embed script .but where to upload our own videos in blogger thats gives us the link...let me know ?
waiting for u r reply
Yes Please let us know, this has been driving me nuts for months!!!!!
Hey there. Thanks for your post about embedding. I've put the code in correctly but my quicktime video is coming up as the Q logo with a question mark over it. I'm guessing that blogger cannot recognize the movie file itself. How do I get the movie to play? Thanks.
Thanks for sharing the quicktime embed post. Show people continue to use quicktime videos.
Post a Comment
<< Home