1.12.2006

How to Embed Quicktime Movies

All over the web I'm seeing more and more embedded video on websites. This is a really nice add-on that gives your site just a little more of the cool factor.



Steps:
1. Find a video. Any short quicktime movie will do. Remember, try to keep file size small.
2. Use this code on your website:

< src="sample.mov" width="320" height="256">< /embed>
(Remove the " " just before "embed" and before the "/embed" when copying and pasting.)

3. Replace "sample.mov" with your movie file (either absloute or relative URL)
4. Set height and width to desired values. (Add 16px to the height so that the play/pause controller will show up.)

That's It!

There are several varibles that can also be set such as autoplay and start time. Check out everything shown here and more at Apple's tutorial page.

+MacMan

If you want to download and save the embeded movies from a website, read my how to.

posted by MacMan @ 2:10 PM

14 Comments:

At 7:05 PM, Blogger Ozir said...

I've actually wanted to know how to do this but never got around to researching it.

Great info. Thanks.

 
At 8:29 AM, Blogger dr_worm_md said...

Great video.

Who is that group?

I want to get some iTunes by them.

Again, rock-awesome video.

 
At 2:55 PM, Anonymous Mike Elings said...

They Might Be Giants

 
At 12:44 PM, Blogger E.T. said...

I have been unable to embed my video and do not understand what you mean here:

< src="sample.mov" width="320" height="256">< /embed>
(Remove the " " just before "embed" and before the "/embed" when copying and pasting.)

 
At 4:47 PM, Anonymous Hide Windows said...

The code is wrong.
Here is the proper code:
http://www.kathymarks.com/archives/2005/09/embedding_windows_media_and_quicktime_video_on_a_web_page.html

 
At 6:31 PM, Anonymous Anonymous said...

OK so how did you get the quicktime into this blog? When I upload one it gets reformatted

 
At 9:03 PM, Blogger janae said...

At 9:05 PM, Anonymous quicktime embedder said...

The code is right, but it is missing the word 'embed' right before 'src' - it should read:

< embed src="sample.mov" width="320" height="256">< /embed>

(with the two spaces before 'embed' and '/embed' of course)

 
At 9:06 PM, Anonymous quicktime embedder said...

WITHOUT the two spaces before 'embed' and '/embed'

oops

 
At 9:21 PM, Anonymous Anonymous said...

If you don't want the movie to begin playing as soon as it loads, add

autoplay="false"

after

height="256"

but before

>

 
At 11:50 PM, Blogger Admin said...

Dude ..!

u said...! we have to put quicktime link in embed script .but where to upload our own videos in blogger thats gives us the link...let me know ?
waiting for u r reply

 
At 10:43 PM, Blogger Martin Gonzalez said...

Yes Please let us know, this has been driving me nuts for months!!!!!

 
At 11:38 AM, Blogger Sara said...

Hey there. Thanks for your post about embedding. I've put the code in correctly but my quicktime video is coming up as the Q logo with a question mark over it. I'm guessing that blogger cannot recognize the movie file itself. How do I get the movie to play? Thanks.

 
At 6:57 AM, Anonymous Phone Reviews said...

Thanks for sharing the quicktime embed post. Show people continue to use quicktime videos.

 

Post a Comment

