cool

Steps:

< src="sample.mov" width="320" height="256">< /embed>

If you want to download and save the embeded movies from a website, read my how to.



All over the web I'm seeing more and more embedded video on websites. This is a really nice add-on that gives your site just a little more of thefactor.1. Find a video. Any short quicktime movie will do. Remember, try to keep file size small.2. Use this code on your website:(Remove the " " just before "embed" and before the "/embed" when copying and pasting.)3. Replace "sample.mov" with your movie file (either absloute or relative URL)4. Set height and width to desired values. (Add 16px to the height so that the play/pause controller will show up.)That's It!There are several varibles that can also be set such as autoplay and start time. Check out everything shown here and more at Apple's tutorial page +MacMan