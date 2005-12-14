TMBG Podcast
Yep, its true. They Might Be Giants (TMBG) has released their first podcast.
Here is TMBG's announcement:
They Might Be Giants' very first podcast is available right now right here. To subscribe to this unique free service subscribe here. This first episode is approximately 20 minutes long and features a number of exclusive recordings and some unusual tracks we suspect you'll find interesting. The host is the Duke of Dead Air- Cecil Portesque- broadcasting from an undisclosed, very rainy location. Future podcasts are already in the works. Please check it out, and we sincerely invite you to hip as many people you know about this show- especially you blogtopianists out there.
If you never podcasted before, you might want to check out your iTunes application if you are on a Mac or PC. Just open the application and click on the "Podcasts" button. Under "advanced" select "subscribe to podcast" and paste the below link in the field.
http://www.tmbg.com/_media/_pod/podcast.xml
If you don't have iTunes, it's avalible free from Apple. Go to apple.com to download it now.
1 Comments:
Fans of TMBG will also likely enjoy the fan-based audioblog found at Theynow!
