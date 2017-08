Here's another music related post for ya. I just stumbled across a program called Tunatic . Tunatic analyzes the music playing through your sound card and returns the song name and artist to you. It doesn't matter if the sound is comming from iTunes or a microphone. It just works. Its a little creepy when it is able to correctly identify your music.Tunatic does have a few bugs though. The main problem is it has a limited music database. By downloading a program called Tunalyzer , users can help increase the size of the database. So, if you are listening to a popular band such as Green Day, you should have few problems matching songs. However, if you are listening to a more obscure band, don't expect Tunatic to get it right everytime, if even at all.Download Tunatic: Mac +MacMan